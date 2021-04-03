Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 212,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

