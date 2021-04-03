Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

