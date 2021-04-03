Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $97,115.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00450202 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.