Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $67,744.60 and $127.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.