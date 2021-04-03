Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00019778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.83 million and $92,061.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 157,055 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

