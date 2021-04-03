BitcoinHD Price Hits $4.12 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00074993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00292272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00093999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00765708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028434 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015462 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

