BlackBerry Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BB. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.00.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,880. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

