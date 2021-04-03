BlackBerry’s (BB) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.12.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45.

In other news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last three months.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

