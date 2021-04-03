BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

