BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,692 Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $2.75 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.72.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

