BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

