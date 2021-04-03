BlackRock Inc. Purchases 17,803 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.