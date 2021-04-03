BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of PHX Minerals worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,380 shares of company stock valued at $205,452. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

