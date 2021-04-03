BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,047 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of Support.com worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 152.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Support.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.45.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.