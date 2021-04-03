Blank Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.03 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 198% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and $18.03 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00006786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00296345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00090476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00748348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,170,571 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

