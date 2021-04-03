Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,582,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $10,476,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.