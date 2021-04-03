Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849,595 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $665,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,192,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,313.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

