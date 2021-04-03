Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

BCOR opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

