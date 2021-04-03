Bob’s Repair Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $81,115.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

