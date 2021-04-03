Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $31.95. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

BOLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

