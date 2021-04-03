Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 392,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,994. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

