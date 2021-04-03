Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.