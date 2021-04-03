Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,141 shares of company stock worth $2,677,093 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

