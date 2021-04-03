Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $124.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $496.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

