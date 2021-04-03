Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

BWB opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

