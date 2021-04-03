Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $186.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

