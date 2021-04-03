Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $7.48 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

