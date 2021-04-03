Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $10.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $46.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $47.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

