Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 5,391,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,555. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

