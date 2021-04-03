Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $195.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $196.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

