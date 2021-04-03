Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Target Price at $34.80

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

