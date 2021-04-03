Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $58.61

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of H opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

