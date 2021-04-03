Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.00

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.