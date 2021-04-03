Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $8.78

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

