Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $21.25

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PERI stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $622.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

