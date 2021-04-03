Brokerages Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Target Price at $40.53

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Slack Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Slack Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,978,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

