Brokers Issue Forecasts for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

