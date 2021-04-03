Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

MPB opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.