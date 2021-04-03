Brokers Set Expectations for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

