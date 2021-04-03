Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 575,636 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

