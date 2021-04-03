BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of Buy.

BTGOF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

