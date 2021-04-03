BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

NYSE CSR opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.