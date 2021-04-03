Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

BMBL stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

