Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BURBY stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.