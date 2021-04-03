Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,354.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $37,354.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,241,775 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

