Bytom (BTM) Trading 66% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 66% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $240.94 million and $94.04 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00345743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,667,299,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,014,119 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.