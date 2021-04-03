BZEdge Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 186.6% higher against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge.

