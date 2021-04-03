Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Reeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

