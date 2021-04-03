Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calix by 58.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Calix by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

CALX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.