Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $113.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

